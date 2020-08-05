Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Robert Tommassello


1939 - 2020
Robert Tommassello Obituary

Robert Tommassello, 80, of Mountain Top, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Philadelphia on Sept. 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Carmella Basile Tommassello.

Robert was employed locally for over 40 years as a licensed financial planner. He loved boating, cooking and baking, but most of all Robert enjoyed spending his time with his beloved family. He will be remembered lovingly by them as the "best" husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, the former Jean Bednarchik Tommassello; daughters Robin Scouten; and Nicole Remak and her husband, Richard; son, Robert Tommassello; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Thomas, Derek, Trever and Isabella; sister, Frances Rollen; and several nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


