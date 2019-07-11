Robert W. Bond, 96, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Butson Bond. He attended the Plymouth Schools and, like so many of the young men of that generation, he left school to fight for his country. He served his country as a buck sergeant tech 4 grade with the U.S. Army for four years, stationed in both France and Germany. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star.



He was employed by Foster Wheeler Corporation in Mountain Top for 28 years as a class "A" mechanic, repairing Lathe machines and cranes. He was a former member of George M. Dallas Lodge 531 Free and Associated Masons, Dallas, and the Irem Shrine, Dallas. Bob was also a member of Grace Community Church, Dallas, where he served as usher for many years.



Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Catherine Keller; son, Robert R. Bond; daughter, Alberta Bond Slabinski; granddaughter, Colleen Slabinski; sisters, Loretta, Anna, Elizabeth, Shirley and Alberta; and brothers, Joseph and Edward.



Bob was friendly and always willing to help others in need. He enjoyed playing golf, bridge, hunting, fishing, dancing to Big Band music and traveling.



Surviving are his close friend, Helen Tanski; grandchildren, Heather, Bobby and Joseph Bond; Jeff Slabinski and his wife, Shannon; Christopher Slabinski and Kimberly Bowen; and many great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019