Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Robert W. Grey Sr.

Robert W. Grey Sr. Obituary
Robert W. Grey Sr., 86, of Noxen, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 30, 1933, and was the son of the late Clarence and Margaret Hennebaul Grey.

Robert graduated from the former Lake Noxen High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a watchman from the former Native Textiles in Dallas after 40 years of service. He was currently serving as a Lake Twp. Supervisor after 32 years of service. Robert enjoyed fishing on Lake Ontario and running his family farm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepbrother, Alan Grey; and sister, Doris Schooley.

Robert is survived by son, Robert W. Grey Jr. and his wife, Sheree, Sweet Valley; daughter, Linda Grey and her partner, Edward Spera, Noxen; companion, Lorraine Grey Dennis, Sweet Valley; grandchildren, Michael and Andrea Grey and Amanda Reeder; great-grandchildren, Zach, Kyle, Blake and Carl.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Carol Folk, pastor of Loyalville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Loyalville.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019
