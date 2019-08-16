|
|
Mr. Robert W. McGuire, 68, a resident of the North End section of the city, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a recent illness.
Born Sept. 5, 1950, in Scranton State General Hospital, he was the only son of the late Robert W. and Irene Kashinski McGuire. He was educated in the Scranton schools, graduating from West Scranton High School, where he excelled in athletics. For his accomplishments, he sweatered and lettered in football, basketball and golf.
Following his preliminary education, Bob proudly served our country with the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam conflict as a paramedic. He later served in the honor guard detail for Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Further on, he joined the U.S. Air Force, and held the distinction of being on the security detail for former President Richard M. Nixon and Vice President Spiro Agnew.
Following his military duties, Bob furthered his education by attaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Maryland in 1970. While in Maryland, he played on the Martz Insurance Baseball team and was scouted for spring training with the St. Louis Cardinals. Sadly, his career was cut short from the ball club following a major car accident.
Bob went on to become a history teacher in the parochial schools of the Diocese of Scranton. He also enjoyed his many years managing bars and restaurants in Atlantic City, N.J.
He and his wife, the former Andrea M. Pauley, celebrated 24 years of married life together.
Bob had an affinity for all things Washington Redskins and New York Mets, but his true passion was being on the golf course. In his spare time, he was a member of Emmanon Country Club in Falls.
He also held membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Post 815 of Wilkes-Barre Twp. Previously, he served as president of the R&L Club of Taylor for four years, and was a former member of the Luzerne County Honor Guard for military burials.
Left to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, in addition to his beloved wife, Andrea, at home are two biological sons; stepson, Christopher Pienta and his wife, Allyson, Easton; step-daughter, Maryanne Pienta and her husband, John Blake, Hughesville; granddaughter and the light of his life, Amanda Showers and her husband, Ethan; several colleagues and dear friends.
Memorial funeral services for Bob will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Saturday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family in Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may join Bob's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
To share words of comfort, perhaps a fond remembrance of Bob with his family or for directions to the funeral home, please visit the funeral home's website at www.johnvmorrisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 16, 2019