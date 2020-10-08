Home

Robert W. Rushton Obituary

Robert W. Rushton, 56, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.

Robert was born in Wilkes-Barre, a beloved son of Betty Lou Woods Rushton, Wilkes-Barre, and the late Edward Ruston. He was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School, Class of 1982. He was a truck driver for the Harrisburg News Company.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Rushton; grandchildren, Dylan and Dakota; brother, Frank Rushton; and sister, Winnie.

Surviving are his beloved mother, Betty Lou Rushton; children, Brittney Rushton, Wilkes-Barre; Corey Rushton and his wife, Kim, Wyoming; and Jason Narsavage and his wife, Kimberly, Florida; grandchildren, Haylee, Jacen, Alexis, Rhyland, Isabella, Noah, Kayden, Greyson, Luca and Emily; great-grandson, Jalix; brothers and sisters, Ella, Peggy Ann, Eddie and Billy; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Robert's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.


