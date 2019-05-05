Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Solomon. View Sign Service Information Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service 617 Carey Ave. Wilkes-Barre , PA 18702 (570)-826-0600 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. Solomon, 85, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Jacob and Kathleen Solomon. He was graduate of E.L Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.



He had worked for many years as a driver with Friedman's Express, Martz Bus and the Teamsters Local 401, retiring as the business manager.



He was a wonderful man, who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joanne Sacks; brother, Jack; and a sister, Lois Reid.



He will be sadly missed by his children, Karen Gadomski and husband, John; Leslie Simko and husband, Frank; Rick and wife, Cynthia; Ronald, his faithful caregiver; Robert Jr. and wife, Jean; Craig and wife, Tammy; Joanne McGroarty and husband, Tom; Tracey Fonzo and husband, Mark; brother, Theron and wife, Judy; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre.



A visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church.



Arrangements are entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Gardens at East Mountain and Compassionate Care Hospice for the kindness shown to our family.



The family requests no flowers and in lieu flowers, memorial donations may be to the , 57 N Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Robert W. Solomon, 85, of Plains Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp.Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Jacob and Kathleen Solomon. He was graduate of E.L Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.He had worked for many years as a driver with Friedman's Express, Martz Bus and the Teamsters Local 401, retiring as the business manager.He was a wonderful man, who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joanne Sacks; brother, Jack; and a sister, Lois Reid.He will be sadly missed by his children, Karen Gadomski and husband, John; Leslie Simko and husband, Frank; Rick and wife, Cynthia; Ronald, his faithful caregiver; Robert Jr. and wife, Jean; Craig and wife, Tammy; Joanne McGroarty and husband, Tom; Tracey Fonzo and husband, Mark; brother, Theron and wife, Judy; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre.A visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church.Arrangements are entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.The family would like to thank the staff of the Gardens at East Mountain and Compassionate Care Hospice for the kindness shown to our family.The family requests no flowers and in lieu flowers, memorial donations may be to the , 57 N Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.