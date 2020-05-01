|
|
Robert Wayne Kennedy, "Big Bob," 61, suddenly passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Plains Twp.
Born Sept. 14, 1958, he was a native of Nanticoke and attended John S. Fine High School.
Bob proudly served our country as a soldier of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Field Artillery.
Before retiring, he was a driller for Beltrami Enterprises.
Big Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Emily Stoodley; children, Stacia Maria Douglas, Atlanta, Ga.; Robert Kennedy, Wilkes-Barre; Emily Ann Lee, Wilkes-Barre; and Raymond Kennedy, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandchildren, Jeffery Marlon Douglas; Emily Madison Kennedy; Carter Robert Kennedy; Eamon Lee; Raymond Kennedy; Kaden Kennedy; Auvryana Ingram; and Silas Lee.
Big Bob's family will celebrate his life privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020