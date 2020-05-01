Home

Robert Wayne Kennedy

Robert Wayne Kennedy Obituary
Robert Wayne Kennedy, "Big Bob," 61, suddenly passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Plains Twp.

Born Sept. 14, 1958, he was a native of Nanticoke and attended John S. Fine High School.

Bob proudly served our country as a soldier of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Field Artillery.

Before retiring, he was a driller for Beltrami Enterprises.

Big Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Emily Stoodley; children, Stacia Maria Douglas, Atlanta, Ga.; Robert Kennedy, Wilkes-Barre; Emily Ann Lee, Wilkes-Barre; and Raymond Kennedy, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandchildren, Jeffery Marlon Douglas; Emily Madison Kennedy; Carter Robert Kennedy; Eamon Lee; Raymond Kennedy; Kaden Kennedy; Auvryana Ingram; and Silas Lee.

Big Bob's family will celebrate his life privately.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020
