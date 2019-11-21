|
Robert "Bob" Westawski, of Venice, Fla., passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Sarasota Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife of 18 years and sister-in-law.
Born Nov. 4, 1961, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ruth Reese Westawski, who both passed in October 2016.
He was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and D'Youville College, Buffalo, N.Y., where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in occupational therapy. He was employed by Encompass home care in Sarasota, Fla., loved doing home care in the Venice area and loved his co-workers.
Bob enjoyed countless trips to Disney with his wife. He enjoyed music and going to concerts, his most recent being John Mellencamp. He was a longtime fan of the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. He also loved the Hard Rock in Tampa, Fla.
Bob was known for his quick wit and amazing sense of humor. Even during his illness, he was able to make someone laugh with his honest and hilarious observations about life. Even as he struggled through his pain, he was always concerned about those closest to him, wanting to make sure that they were ok. He was an amazing husband, brother-in-law and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, aunts and uncles.
Bob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Melanie Bednar, Venice, Fla.; his brother, Anthony Westawski Jr., Miners Mills; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Robert Ryman, Wilkes-Barre; his sister-in-law, Melissa Bednar; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melanie would like to thank Dr. Scott Lunin from Florida Cancer Specialist and Dr. Krista Toomre from Intercoastal for their care and compassion. She would also like to thank Sam, Nicole and Kat at Florida Cancer Specialist for taking such great care of him and Lyndsey and Krista in ICU- 5EA for the care and compassion they gave to Bob during in his final days.
A funeral will be held Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi officiating. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass ,116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Following the Mass, interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
In lieu of flowers, Melanie requests that donations be made to the Hillside Farm Grief Camp, Dallas, the Salvation Army Angel Tree or a .
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019