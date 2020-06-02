|
|
Robert "Bobby" Williamson, 78, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home with his dear family and loving wife, Rita, of 49 years, at his side.
Bobby was born in Pittston to the late William and Ethel Thompson Williamson.
He served in the Army National Guard and was retired from Schott Optical. Bobby was the president of the trustees and an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Pittston and he was a lifetime member/volunteer fireman of Eagle Hose Co. 1, Pittston.
In addition to his wife, Rita, Bobby leaves behind his beloved twins, Robyn (Norm) Price; and Robert (Susan) Williamson; grandchildren, Madison Dixon; Julia Price; and Karen and Robert Williamson; sister, Peggy (Al) Exter; and two nieces.
There are no calling hours and the interment will be at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Allied Services Hospice and Helpmates Inc., especially Krysty, who gave him such great care.
Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.
Condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020