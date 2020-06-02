Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc.
18 Kennedy St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bobby" Williamson Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Williamson, 78, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at home with his dear family and loving wife, Rita, of 49 years, at his side.

Bobby was born in Pittston to the late William and Ethel Thompson Williamson.

He served in the Army National Guard and was retired from Schott Optical. Bobby was the president of the trustees and an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Pittston and he was a lifetime member/volunteer fireman of Eagle Hose Co. 1, Pittston.

In addition to his wife, Rita, Bobby leaves behind his beloved twins, Robyn (Norm) Price; and Robert (Susan) Williamson; grandchildren, Madison Dixon; Julia Price; and Karen and Robert Williamson; sister, Peggy (Al) Exter; and two nieces.

There are no calling hours and the interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Allied Services Hospice and Helpmates Inc., especially Krysty, who gave him such great care.

Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.

Condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -