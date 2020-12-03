Home

Robert Winburn Sr.

Robert Winburn Sr. Obituary

Robert Winburn Sr., 72, formerly of the Scranton area, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.

Born in Clifton Springs, N.Y., he was the son of the late Burr and Eleanor Payne Winburn. He was a graduate of Gorham High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Gleason Works, Rochester, N.Y., as an engineer. He also was a Pennsylvania State Constable for many years.

Preceding him in death was a granddaughter, Emily Winburn; and brothers Tom and Ken Winburn.

Surviving are children, Jen Kidd, Beaumont; Robert Winburn Jr., Wilkes-Barre; Richard Winburn and his wife, Tammy, Duryea; Dawn Winburn, Florida; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Jim Winburn, Oklahoma; sister, Mary Decann; Shelby Moore, Tennessee; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Beaumont, Monroe Twp.

There will be no calling hours.

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


