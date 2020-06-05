Home

Roberta E. Lewis

Roberta E. Lewis Obituary
Roberta E. Lewis, 67, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She was born in Brooklyn, daughter of the late Robert and Philomena Abate Lewis.

Roberta is survived by her son, Glen Ellsworth III and his wife, Janelle; daughter, Winona and her husband, Charles Barnette; grandchildren, Adriana Rojas; Glen Ellsworth IV; Angelina Rosa, Anthony Ward; and Armand Ward; step-grandchildren, Garrett Edwards and Paige Edwards; great-grandchild, Amauri; brothers, Richard Lewis and Charles Lewis; and sister, Judith Noonan.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2020
