Roberta "Bobbi Ann" Ricci, 68, of Nanticoke, ended her pilgrimage in this life at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at he Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, with her family by her side.Born in Berwick Hospital, on July 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Robert J. Hartkorn and Lillian J. Mamary Hartkorn. She was baptized in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Berwick. She graduated from Central Columbia High School in 1968.



She worked for Consolidated Cigar in Berwick, as well as RCA in Mountain Top. Her and her husband James established and operated Jim's Auto Sales, where she served as a notary public until retirement.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ricci, on Dec. 5, 1999. She was recently preceded in death by a close family friend, Clint R. Donovan.



Bobbi Ann had a pure heart with a passion for helping others. She was a family historian and would often be found reminiscing about her family's heritage. She loved George Strait and other country music, enjoying yard sales and flea markets, and cooking delicious meals for her family, especially her signature lasagna.



She will be remembered forever and always by her daughter, Christi Lee Ricci, Nanticoke; sister, Rhoda J. Lowe, Berwick; nieces, Carrie A. Lowe and Jamie M. Baker.



Entrusted to the care of Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, St. Ann's Street, Scranton, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. She will be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019