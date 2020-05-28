Home

Robin Jayne Bohanan

Robin Jayne Bohanan Obituary
Robin Jayne Bohanan, 57, of Mountain Top, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home, after a battle with a very aggressive cancer.

She was married for 30 years to JP Bohanan and was the proud mother of sons, Jesse, Allentown; and Caleb and his wife, Steph, Pittsburgh.

Robin was born in Hampton, Va. and raised in York County. She was a daughter of Joyce A. Grimm, Mountain Top, formerly of Mount Wolf, and the late Jesse H. Grimm.

From a childhood appendectomy, she knew she was called to be a registered nurse. She became a family nurse practitioner in 2009 and welcomed everyone and anyone into her medical practice and her life. Prior to her family practice with Lehigh Valley Health Network, Conyngham, she served in campus health, palliative care and HIV/AIDS care at York Hospital Community Health Center. She volunteered and did life-saving HIV/AIDS research in Lesotho, South Africa and Ghana.

Robin cultivated wonder, enjoyed dinner and leisurely walks with family, hippos and the Baltimore Ravens. She laughed well, shouted out "Amen!" when JP was preaching, cherished each moment and hugged her friends. One of the gifts she taught in her last days is that you can't get to the bottom of love, whether it is the love of those closest to you or the love of God. "It is so glorious!"

In addition to her husband, children and mother, she is survived by her sister, Marcy Picardi and husband, Joe, Pittsburgh; and their children, Tony and Anne.

Due to COVID-19, the service for Robin will be private.

Interment will be in Albert Cemetery, Wright Twp.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local food bank; Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707; or .

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Robin's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020
