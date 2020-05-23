|
Robin Jimmerson, 61, died at home Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Her husband is Donald Michael Jimmerson.
She was born in New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Robert and Jane Pettit Willis.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; and three children, Robert Jimmerson and his wife; Jamie Frable and her husband; and Jessie Kistler and her husband; as well as eight grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Due to current health concerns, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date and time.
Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2020