Robin L. Shaffer King, of Buck Twp., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.
Robin is survived by brothers, Thomas Shaffer, Buck Twp.; and James Shaffer and wife, Cheryl, North Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Cindy Sipple and her husband, Lawrence, Penn Lake Park; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial celebration for family and friends will be held at the convenience of the family.
Prior to her illness, Robin worked for many years in the environmental field and was a licensed geologist.
Memorial donations can be made to the Sierra Club Foundation at www.sierraclubfoundation.org/ways-give or by mail to Sierra Club Foundation, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1250, Oakland, CA 94612.
Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2019