Robyn "Fuzzy" Martin


1956 - 2020
Robyn "Fuzzy" Martin Obituary

Robyn "Fuzzy" Martin, 63, of Pikes Creek, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Nanticoke on Dec. 14, 1956, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Lane Hines.

Robyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Robyn was preceded in death by brothers, William "Pickle" Hines; and sisters, Rose Hines Nulton; and Gloria "Rocky" Grosky.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harry Martin; son, Chad Martin, Pikes Creek and his fiancée, Stephanie Cheslaw; daughter, Diane Nevel and her husband, Donald Jr., Shickshinny; brothers, Howie and Joe Hines; sisters, Pat Keefe; Clara Walsh; and Carol Hunter; grandchildren, Cara, Gina and Travis Martin; Donald III and Bruce Nevel; and Felicia Manley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


