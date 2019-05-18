Rocco F. Policare, 76, of Pittston Twp., passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born on November 14, 1942 in Pittston Twp. to the late Anthony J. and Frances (Ranieli) Policare.
Rocco graduated from Pittston Twp. H.S.,Class of 1959. He served his country as a U.S. Army medic, attaining the rank of E-5. He was a longtime member of the Teamsters Local 401 and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pittston.
He is survived by sons Anthony Policare and wife, Terri, Clarks Green; David and wife, Danielle, Pittston Twp.; two granddaughters, Sophia and Ava; sister, Mary T. Policare, Pittston Twp,; brothers Joseph Policare and wife Diane, Suscon; Thomas Policare and wife, Mary Antoinette, Pittston Twp.; plus niece Alison Skula and nephews, Frances and Robert Policare. Also surviving are his best friends, Rocco Barge and Stanley Halko.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.
Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William St., Pittston.
Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.
For further information or to express your condolences to Rocco's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2019