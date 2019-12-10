|
Rodney A. Smith, 59, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Brunswick, Maine, he was the son of the late William and Madeline Smith and was raised by his mom and stepdad, Ivan E. Murphy.
He served his country proudly in the United States Navy, United States Secret Service and as a fireman.
He later began following his lifelong dream of becoming a commercial trucker. He enjoyed driving and seeing the country over the road. Often he would take his family with him where they served as co-pilots for the long hauls.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Lori Ann; sons, Trevor, Christopher and Ryan; stepson, Joseph; sister, Kaelin "Cindy" Murphy; niece, Sharon; uncle, Ken; aunt, Sue; cousins and friends; and his dog, Chase.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019