Roger F. Thomas, 66, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his immediate family after a short illness.
He was the son of the John D. Thomas and Margaret Munley Thomas, who preceded him in death. Mr. Thomas was employed in the electronic security profession overseas and throughout the United States before settling in Kingston in 2016.
Surviving are his fiancé, Romaine Long, Dallas; daughter, Faith Pew, Scottsville, Va.; grandchildren, Ava and James Pugh, Scottsville, Va..; sister, Mary F. Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; brother, John C. Thomas, Jackson Hole, Wy.; niece, Jacqueline Claire Thomas, Notre Dame, Ind.; aunt, Ann F. Munley, Morrisville; and various cousins throughout the Unites States.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 24, 2019