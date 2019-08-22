Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Romayne Grosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romayne Grosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romayne Grosky Obituary
Romayne Grosky, 65, of Harveys Lake, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Kingston on July 1, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Howard and Anne Ryan Kyttle.

Romayne graduated from Westside Tech, Pringle, in 1972. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, grandchildren and dogs.

She is survived by husband, Charles Grosky; sons, Raul Lopez and his wife, Catherine; and Edward Krasniak and his wife, Frankie; daughters, Ryan Chambers and her husband, Tyrone; and Kerryann Krasniak; brother, Howard Kyttle; sisters, Ruthann Huffman and Linda Kyttle; grandchildren, Katelynn, Raul, Katherine, Jordan, Libby, Hoyt, Kaydence and Terrence; great-granddaughter, Braeyln.

A celebration of Romayne's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now