|
|
Romayne Grosky, 65, of Harveys Lake, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Kingston on July 1, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Howard and Anne Ryan Kyttle.
Romayne graduated from Westside Tech, Pringle, in 1972. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, grandchildren and dogs.
She is survived by husband, Charles Grosky; sons, Raul Lopez and his wife, Catherine; and Edward Krasniak and his wife, Frankie; daughters, Ryan Chambers and her husband, Tyrone; and Kerryann Krasniak; brother, Howard Kyttle; sisters, Ruthann Huffman and Linda Kyttle; grandchildren, Katelynn, Raul, Katherine, Jordan, Libby, Hoyt, Kaydence and Terrence; great-granddaughter, Braeyln.
A celebration of Romayne's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 22, 2019