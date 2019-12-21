Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Romayne Gernhart
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s Church
Austin Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Romayne M. Gernhart


1926 - 2019
Romayne M. Gernhart Obituary
Romayne M. Gernhart, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born Aug. 22, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Mary Ring Perry. A graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1944, she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gernhart; daughter, Nancy Gernhart; son, Thomas Gernhart Sr.; grandchildren, Shawn Ransom, Eric Blamire and Craig Meehan; and sister, Betty Jean MacDonald.

Surviving are her children, Donna Ransom and her companion, John Langdon; Sally Blamire and her husband, Harry; Susan Zulkoski and her husband, Victor; Vernon Gernhart Jr. and his wife, Ann; Romayne McCann and her husband, Donald; grandchildren, Donna Ann Redenski, Kathleen, Kevin, William, Christopher Ransom, Harry Blamire and Amanda Carpenter Victor, Brian, Kyle Zulkoski, Thomas Gernhart, Vernon III and David Gernhart, and Jillian and Tess Meehan; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and brother, James Perry Winterhalt, Oswego, N.Y.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre by the Rev. John Ryan, C.S.C. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 21, 2019
