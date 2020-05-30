Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Roskos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Roskos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ron Roskos Obituary
On May 29 2020, Ron Roskos passed away kicking, screaming, and fighting every step of the way.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews and a boatload of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Morrison Roskos; his parents, Margaret A. Rokitko Roskos and George Roskos; and brother, George.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Emery Worldwide and Menlo Worldwide. Ron was a member of the Independent Fire Company No. 1 of Kingston for 49 years, where he was a past president and financial secretary. He was graduate of Kingston High School and the University of Scranton.

There will be no viewing.

After the pandemic and cremation, there may be one heck of a party (details to be announced). Ron requests that you NOT use his urn as an ashtray. In the meantime, hoist one in remembrance.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Chip Farm, Dallas, or the S.P.C.A., Fox Hill Road, Plains Twp.

Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -