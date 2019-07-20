Ronald A. Gayton, 67, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.



He was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Hazel H. (Rishell) Gayton. He attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools and graduated from Coughlin High School. He also graduated from Bloomsburg University and taught at Pittston Intermediate School. Ron also attended barber school and floral school.



His family would like to thank the nurses from Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Dr. Paul Witt. They would also like to thank his best friend Shaun Kuhns for taking such great care of Ron.



In addition to his mother Hazel, Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Verda Rishell; his brother, Joseph; aunts and uncles, Iva Moss, Mary Soltis, Alice Segetta, Robert Rishell, Raymond Harris, and Harry Rishell Jr.



Surviving are his brother, Robert Gayton and his wife Diane; niece and nephews, Mark Gayton, Karen Kosik and Robert Gayton, Jr. He is also survived by his aunt Agnes Oliver and many cousins.



The funeral will be held at noon Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Frank Harrison, pastor.



Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Dallas. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019