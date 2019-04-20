Ronald A. Vikara Sr., 70, of Forty Fort, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
|
Born in Kingston on Nov. 17, 1948, he was the youngest of 10 children of the late John and Cecilia Petro Vikara.
Ron retired from Thomas' Market, where he was a produce manager. He was an avid gardener, a loving father and grandfather.
Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald (Colleen), of Hanover Twp.; Jerome (Mary Jean), of Tunkhannock; and daughters, Lisa Ford and Susan (Michael) Wassel, both of Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
A private viewing will be held on Tuesday with a blessing service at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Father Joseph J. Piasneschi officiating. Private interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2019