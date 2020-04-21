|
|
Ronald Alan Acornley, 53, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home.
Born July 18, 1966, in Nanticoke, Ronald was the son of Keith Acornley Sr. and Margaret Wylie Acornley, Plymouth. Ronald was a graduate of West Side Vocational Technical School and worked for Aspland Tree Service. He will be missed by so many.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Keith Acornley Sr.
Ronald is survived by his mom, Margaret Acornley, Plymouth; son, Christopher Keefe,Larksville; sisters, Margaret Litwak and husband, John, New Port Richey, Fla.; Donna Freeman and husband, Billy, Plymouth; Sherie Cook and husband, Anthony, Hunlock Creek; brothers, Keith Acornley Jr., and husband, Jody, Harveys Lake; William Acornley and fiancée, Barbara, Plymouth; grandchildren, Logan and Landen; one niece and two nephews.
A private funeral service was held at the connivance of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by Williams Hagen Funeral Home Inc., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020