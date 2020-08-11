Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Crossin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Andrew Crossin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Andrew Crossin Obituary

Ronald A. Crossin, 74, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8,2020, at his home.

He was born April 2, 1946.

Ron was formerly employed by Fetch's Market and as maintenance by First Welsh Baptist Church, where he was also a longtime member.

While being a retired military veteran, avid bike rider and do it yourself man, Ron was also a father, grandfather, friend to all and loved by his community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jarrett Crossin; brothers, Daniel, Luke, Phillip and James; sister, Phyllis Jackson; and son-in-law, Jay Bittle.

His memory lives on through his children, daughters Deanna McCarthy (Edward); and Melissa Bittle; grandchildren, Ryan and Emily Greskewicz; Mackenzie, Jared and Collin Bittle; brother, Jerome Crossin; and sister, Beverly (Richard) Powell.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Anita Ambrose officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ron to the SPCA of Luzerne County.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -