|
|
Ronald Brant Sr., 77, of Ashley and formerly of Elizabeth, N.J., passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Jan. 31, 1943, the son of the late Anna Small Sokola.
He attended Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre. He was employed as a fork lift operator for the Wakefern Food Corp, Elizabeth, N.J. for over 45 years until his retirement.
Ronald was a member of St.Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, where he was an active participant in the church bazaars. He enjoyed camping trips with his family.
Preceding him in death was an infant granddaughter, Melissa; infant sister, Helen; and stepfather, Andrew Sokola.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Louise Lowe Brant, at home; sons, Ronald E. Brant Jr. (Jodi); Thomas Brant; daughters, Nancy Kroeschel (Ronald); Michelle Cosme (Melvin); six grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Anthony, April, Jessica and Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Breeana, Peter, Ryan and Jade; sisters, Gloria Fink; Millie Muldowney; Andrea Just; Debbie Prehotsky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. Family and friends are requested to go directly to the church.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff of the sixth floor of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital and to the entire staff of Residential Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to Ronald in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2020