Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Bucky" Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Bucky" Buchanan Obituary
Mr. Ronald "Bucky" Buchanan, 67, of Cherry Twp, Dushore, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, at home.

He was born in Nanticoke on Aug. 20, 1951, and was the son of the late John and Nellie Popek Buchanan.

Ronald was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1969, and Luzerne County Community College, where he majored in nursing.

He was also employed by SCI Dallas for 25 years, retiring in 2007. Ronald was also a big fan of the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Puzio and Arlene Buchanan; and a nephew, John.

Presently surviving is his wife, the former Kristina Kuhl; sons, Jason and wife, Evelyn Buchanan, Nanticoke; Justin and wife, Justine Buchanan, Nanticoke; stepson, Nicholas Sepkoski; stepdaughters, Robin and husband, Dave Gutowski; and Holly Gregoire; brother, Kenneth and wife, Debbie, Glen Lyon; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at calling hours that will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now