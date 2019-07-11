Mr. Ronald "Bucky" Buchanan, 67, of Cherry Twp, Dushore, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, at home.



He was born in Nanticoke on Aug. 20, 1951, and was the son of the late John and Nellie Popek Buchanan.



Ronald was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1969, and Luzerne County Community College, where he majored in nursing.



He was also employed by SCI Dallas for 25 years, retiring in 2007. Ronald was also a big fan of the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Eagles.



He was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Puzio and Arlene Buchanan; and a nephew, John.



Presently surviving is his wife, the former Kristina Kuhl; sons, Jason and wife, Evelyn Buchanan, Nanticoke; Justin and wife, Justine Buchanan, Nanticoke; stepson, Nicholas Sepkoski; stepdaughters, Robin and husband, Dave Gutowski; and Holly Gregoire; brother, Kenneth and wife, Debbie, Glen Lyon; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at calling hours that will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019