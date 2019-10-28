|
|
Ronald C. Heck, 73, formerly of Exeter, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Aventura at Creekside Rehabilitation Center, Carbondale.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Ernest and Mae Richardson Heck. He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1964. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Diamond Manufacturing of West Wyoming for over 20 years. He was a member of Bethesda Congregational Church of Edwardsville. Ronnie was an avid baseball fan who followed the Phillies with a passion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Dietz Heck; and brother, Alan Heck
Surviving are his brother, Wayne Heck, Exeter; niece, Alison Heck, Swoyersville; aunt, Anna English, Wyoming; many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be in Carverton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 28, 2019