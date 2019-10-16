|
|
Ronald Charles Graham, 82, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Born Oct. 12, 1937, in Albany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Joseph and Gloria Graham. After completing an apprentice course, he worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a machinist. Later in his career, he elected to be an over the road truck driver.
He always had a knack for working with his hands, especially repairing cars. He earned his private pilots license and loved to fly his family around New England. He always had a special connection with dogs and especially loved German shepherds.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Carol Ann Unright; sons, Scott Graham and wife. Amy, West Pittston; and Mark Graham and wife, Alyson, Mountain Top; two grandchildren, Sarah Graham and Brendan Graham; stepsister Alice Taylor, Albany, N.Y.
Private arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial contributions can be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 or : Greater PA Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019