Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Charles Graham


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Charles Graham Obituary
Ronald Charles Graham, 82, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Born Oct. 12, 1937, in Albany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Joseph and Gloria Graham. After completing an apprentice course, he worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as a machinist. Later in his career, he elected to be an over the road truck driver.

He always had a knack for working with his hands, especially repairing cars. He earned his private pilots license and loved to fly his family around New England. He always had a special connection with dogs and especially loved German shepherds.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Carol Ann Unright; sons, Scott Graham and wife. Amy, West Pittston; and Mark Graham and wife, Alyson, Mountain Top; two grandchildren, Sarah Graham and Brendan Graham; stepsister Alice Taylor, Albany, N.Y.

Private arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions can be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 or : Greater PA Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now