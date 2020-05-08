Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc.
18 Kennedy St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-2250
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Dolman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dolman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Dolman Obituary
Ronald Dolman, 67, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Ron was born in Pittston to the late Howard and Freda Osik Dolman.

Ron worked as one of the first paramedics on the North Region Joint Ambulance/Medic 303.

Ron is survived by his children, Victoria Dolman and boyfriend, George Bryant; John Dolman and girlfriend, Melissa Negri; and William Dolman; grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth and Samantha; ex-wife, Janet Miles-Dolman; brother, John Dolman; sister, Nancy Stone; brother, Jerry Dolman; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service will be preached by the Rev. James Quinn.

Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.

Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -