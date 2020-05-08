|
Ronald Dolman, 67, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Ron was born in Pittston to the late Howard and Freda Osik Dolman.
Ron worked as one of the first paramedics on the North Region Joint Ambulance/Medic 303.
Ron is survived by his children, Victoria Dolman and boyfriend, George Bryant; John Dolman and girlfriend, Melissa Negri; and William Dolman; grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth and Samantha; ex-wife, Janet Miles-Dolman; brother, John Dolman; sister, Nancy Stone; brother, Jerry Dolman; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service will be preached by the Rev. James Quinn.
Arrangements are by Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home Inc., 18 Kennedy St., Pittston.
Online condolences can be made at www.ruaneandmudlock.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from May 8 to May 10, 2020