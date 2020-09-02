Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Chimento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dominick Chimento

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Dominick Chimento Obituary

Ronald Dominick Chimento, 80, of Yatesville, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home.

Born in Yatesville on March 10, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Mary Martino Chimento.

He was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School. He had worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Chimento; sisters, Josephine Fabrizio, Mary Alt, Grace Butler and Ida Brogna; sisters-in-law, Julie Chimento, Carmella Chimento, Phyllis Chiumento and Mary Jo Chiumento.

Surviving are sisters, Antoinette Vidzar and her husband, Anthony, Yatesville; and Elizabeth Chimento, Yatesville; brothers, James Chimento, Pittston; Anthony Chimento, West Pittston; Joseph Chiumento, Jenkins Twp.; and Nicholas Chiumento, Yatesville; sister-in-law, Rosemary Mendola; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice and Dr. Guy Fasciana for the excellent care they provided Ronald.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave a condolence, visit Ronald's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -