Ronald E. Dopko, 63, of Plymouth and Hunlock Creek, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.



Born Nov. 10, 1955, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Joseph V. Dopko and Frances Zoilkowski Dopko.



Ron was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1973.



Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Necon Industries as a laborer.



Ron was a member of the Shawnee Sportsman Club. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending time at his Bradford County cabin, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Joseph Dopko; and a sister, Frances Prevolsky.



Surviving are his son, Ronald E. Dopko; daughters, Angela Bolesta and her husband, Gary and Kristen Dopko, all of Plymouth; grandchildren, Cole, Vance and Noah Bolesta and Hunter Hufford; sisters, Bernadine Massaker, Plymouth; Josephine Smith and her husband, Roy, Shickshinny; Nancy Mentyka and her husband, Joseph, Mountain Top; Robert Dopko, Plymouth; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.



For directions or to submit condolences, visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019