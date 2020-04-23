Home

Ronald E. Smith


1934 - 2020
Ronald E. Smith Obituary
Ronald E. Smith of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 18, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Andrew and Catherine Myzick Smith.

Uncle Ronnie graduated GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He was employed by Metropolitan Wire as a welder until his retirement.

Ronald was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Uncle Ronnie enjoyed playing poker and going to the casino, fishing in Canada, bowling, picking blueberries and making wine.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Smith; and sister, Marion Petro.

Surviving are his brother, Robert A. Smith and his wife, Beverly, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Jean Zielinski, Wilkes-Barre; Theresa Beretski, Wilkes-Barre; and Noreen August and her husband, Joseph, Hanover Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 23, 2020
