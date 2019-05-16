Guest Book View Sign Service Information Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 (570)-822-2416 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Yanaitis Funeral Home 55 Stark St Plains , PA 18705 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald F. Suchocki, 68, of West Wyoming and formerly of Miners Mills, passed on to rest in his final luxurious tree stand in the sky on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, to watch the deer graze in gentle pastures. Ron was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Suchocki and Rose Montague Suchocki; as well as his son, Kevin J. Suchocki; and a brother, Robert Suchocki.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 40 years, Pat Suchocki. Together, they loved to travel to Atlantic City and spend time with their children and grandchildren; son, Wesley Saltz and his wife, Marie and their children, Timothy and fiancé, Destiny; Alicia, Julianna and Derek, Ashley; son, Ronald Suchocki and his wife, Sarah; son Braeden; and their daughter, (expected in July) Gabriella Marie, Pittston; daughter, Nikole Ross and her daughter, Grace, Wyoming; son, Brian and his wife, Trish and their children, Zoe and Macs, Virginia; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ron also loved his grandpets, Bentley, Zeppelin, Cash, Marley, Sammy, Sparrow, Charlie, Batman, Pumpkin and Luna. Ron was known to always have treats on him for his grandpets and all the neighborhood dogs who came to visit him often.



Ron retired from InterMetro Industries after 40 years of working with the company. He also helped run errands and helped at Pat's office, Bookkeeping Associates. He loved motorcycles, gun raffles, firearms and cooking. He was well known for sharing his canning recipes and was always giving them to people he met.



Everyone who met Ron, will remember him for his joking, cooking, and his "unique" way with words. He made friends with people everywhere and will be fondly missed by many. He proudly sported his Polish heritage and love for hunting on all his vehicles. Everyone who knew him well knows he is looking down and smiling as he tells us all to BMA.



A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be donated to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



