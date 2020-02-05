|
Ronald H. Alunni, 80, of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Timberidge Health Care surrounded by his loving family
Ron was born in Keystone and was the son if the late Americo and Olga Bugari Alunni.
He was a 1957 graduate of Plains High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ron was self employed throughout his lifetime, owning Ronald Alunni hair fashions in Forty Fort and a co-owner of LAD Novelty Inc., Luzerne. Passionate about local politics and service to his community, Ron served on the Swoyersville Council for over 40 years and he acted as council president for 20 years. Ron is a life member of Broderick's Hose company, Swoyersville, and a member of the American Legion Post 672, Dallas. Ron was an active member and coach of the Swoyersville Little League and Swoyersville Sailors Mini Football organizations for many years. His love of sports led him to attend many Super Bowl games, the most memorable being the very first one in Jan. 1967, and Super Bowl III in 1969, when Joe Namath guaranteed his Jets team a victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts, winning 16-7.
Ron was a very kind and generous man with a great sense of humor. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Holidays were always special most notably Easter and Christmas with the making of Italian favorites, "crescia, cappelletti and ravioli." Summertime was his favorite season, enjoying many hours reclining poolside in the sun. Ron enjoyed many special times with his wife, Toni; and children, Sherry and Ron Jr., while hosting his cookouts with family and friends. Ron treasured his grandchildren, Kara, Santino and Dominic, he was very proud of them and never missed a school event, concert, volleyball, little league, ice hockey or football games.
The family would like to thank all of Ron's doctors, nurses, the entire staff at Timberidge and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sister, Francis Gibson and her husband, Robert.
Surviving are his wife, the former Antoinette Padalski, with whom he would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on Feb. 4, 2020; daughter, Sherry Romanowski and her husband, Paul, Swoyersville; and son, Ronald Jr. and his wife, Karen, Forty Fort; grandchildren, Kara Romanowski; and Tino; and Dominic Alunni; and nephews, Scott and Jamie Gibson.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Timber Ridge HealthcareCenter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2020