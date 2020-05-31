Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kwiatkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Kwiatkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Kwiatkowski Obituary
Ronald J. Kwiatkowski, 77, of Newtown Square, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Paoli Hospital.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Joseph and Frances Zuber Kwiatkowski. Ron will be forever remembered and loved by his wife, children, and his greatest joys, his grandsons, Kyle and Alex. A graduate of Penn State, and a lifetime employee of PennDOT, Ron was responsible for many of the bridge designs in Luzerne and Lackawanna County. He absolutely lived and loved life to the fullest, with a passion for gardening and all sports. Ron was an A-list racquetball player, a great bowler, and a mediocre golfer! He had an incredible sense of humor, and his kindness and compassion will be his legacy, being always first to offer help to a friend or neighbor. After a 21-year battle with Parkinsons disease, along with the coronavirus, Ron will be greatly missed by everyone he touched.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Albert.

Ron is survived by his wife, the former Jean Molitoris; daughter, Kim Kwiatkowski Harrison and her husband, Chris Harrison; daughter, Kristen Kwiatkowski Digwood and her husband, Jack Digwood; grandsons, Kyle And Alex; brother-in-law, Bill Molitoris.

Private graveside services will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -