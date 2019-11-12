Home

Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Church
Ronald Joseph Dombroski, 73, of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Peter and Antoinette Wendrychowicz Dombroski.

Ron was very proud of playing football for Plains High School and participating in the UNICO game his senior year. Prior to his retirement, he worked in the construction industry, doing drywall installation and finishing work. Ron was an avid fisherman, hunter and mushroom collector. He was a member of the Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul; and sister, Lillian Reedy.

Ronald is survived by his longtime companion, Jamie McIntyre, Nanticoke; sons, Thomas Dombroski and his wife, Neva, Elizabethtown; Ronald S. Dombroski and his wife, Dawn, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Nolan, Lucas, Olive, Gracie, Emma and Ivan; sister-in-law, Barbara Dombroski, Mountain Top; one niece and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church.

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Should you wish to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit our website at www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019
