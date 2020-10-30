Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Ronald L. Shillabeer

Ronald L. Shillabeer Obituary

Ronald L. Shillabeer, 69 of Pittston, lost his two week battle to coronavirus complications.

Born in Bear Creek, he was the son of the late Sam and Helen Renshaw Shillabeer.

Also preceding him in death are his brother, Samuel Shillabeer; and sister, Jean Ann Cavello.

Ron was employed by Suburban Publishers and Uni-Graphic Color as a skilled Lithographer. More recently, you could find him at Home Depot, where he took a part time job in retirement. Ron was also a devoted member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

Ron touched the lives of so many people. He will not only be missed by his family, but countless friends and numerous neighbors.

Surviving are his wife, Mary, who he spent 30 wonderful and adventurous years with. Also surviving are brothers, Richard Shillabeer and wife, Carol, Swoyersville; Jack Shillabeer and wife, Carol, Bear Creek; sisters-in-law, Karen Hines; and Diane Tubioli; brother-in-law, David Hines; and numerous nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.

All services were held privately and at the families convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Ron's family please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


