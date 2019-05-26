Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Patrick Tripode Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Tripode passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Nevada after a battle with bone cancer.



He was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Yonkers N.Y. His late parents were John Joseph Tripode Sr. of Auburn, and Yonkers, N.Y., and Phillipa Maura ( Totton) Tripode, Belfast. Ireland, and Yonkers N.Y.



His deceased grandparents were Phillip and Ida (Burns) Totton of Belfast, Ireland, and Rocco and Mary (Montallero) Tripode, Calabria, Italy, and Palmero, Sicily.



He was predeceased by his brothers, John Joseph Tripode Jr. and Bruce Michael Tripode, both of New York. He also was predeceased by his former spouse Maria (Becaski) Tripode.



Mr. Tripode was a naval veteran who served aboard a U.S. Destroyer, which circled Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis during 1962. He has lived and worked in Nevada with the Casino Industry for many years.



Mr. Tripode is survived by his only son, Ronald Patrick Tripode Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Juliett (Syreika) Tripode; and a granddaughter, Cristina Tripode; and a step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Chapman, all of Plymouth.



He is also survived by twin daughters Angelique Tripode, Francine Jaynes and a Granddaughter Sabrina Jaynes, all of Nevada.



He leaves a brother, Robert Francis Tripode, Pompano Beach, Fla.; and a sister, Pamela Maria T. Fogg and his brother-in-law, David Charles Fogg, both of Wickford, R.I.



He is survived by numerous neices and nephews.



The funeral and burial will be private.



Of Your Charity Pray For The Repose Of His Soul.

