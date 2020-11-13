Home

Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
Ronald Paul "Pop" Ord

Ronald Paul "Pop" Ord Obituary

Ronald Paul "Pop" Ord, 69, of Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Geisinger Community Medical Center with family by his side.

Born Nov. 22, 1951, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Rose Giannetti Ord. Ron graduated from Abington Heights in 1969, later enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as a machinist on the USS Boulder (LST 1190).

For many years, Ron was a proud CDL trucker who spent long days and nights on the road. He was a hard-working owner/operator who always found time for the great outdoors as an avid fisherman and hunter. Ron loved NASCAR, the Philadelphia Eagles, cooking and trucks, but most of all, he loved his dogs.

In 2012, a transplant gave Ron the gift of life and eight more years with his family, friends and beloved pups, Hazel and Mabel.

He is survived by his wife, the former Elaine Srebro; a son and daughter, Paul and Veronica Ord; stepchildren, Marti Rae Calpin; Reina Evankavitch; Bren Calpin; and Adam Calpin; grandchildren, Izaiah, Rhylan, Taralina, Nash, Niamh, Amaya and Aviana; and two sisters, Lynda Thomas; and Pamela Carden.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Tara Ord.

Pop was a simple man who didn't mix words. He had a frank nature and a big heart. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday from Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Davis Barrett, pastor of the United Baptist Church, Taylor.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to service time Sunday. The Peckville Honor Guard will present military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or giftoflifefamilyhouse.org.

Due to the current health concerns, face masks and social distancing will be required.


