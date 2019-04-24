Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Birdie" Ridzon. View Sign Service Information Stegura Funeral Home 614 S Hanover St Nanticoke , PA 18634 (570)-735-3700 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Birdie" Ridzon's journey on earth came to an unexpected end due to health-related issues at the age of 50.



A 1987 Crestwood High School graduate and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he was a loyal employee to Bruce Fine Construction. Multiple times of "flying" around rooftops while building homes earned him the name Birdie. He was a avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed fishing, trips to the cabin and spending time with his beloved dogs, Rivers and Conway.



Ronald was the son of Lorraine Sklaney Womelsdorf and the late Wayne Womelsdorf.



His siblings include Renee Ridzon, Rochelle Ridzon Scholl, the late Ryan Womelsdorf, and Randy Womelsdorf and wife, Leann. He was a caring uncle to many nieces and nephews and is survived by multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



We are reminded that lives are like rivers - eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to.



A blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of service.





