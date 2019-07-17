Home

A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Ronald Rowlands Obituary
Ronald Rowlands, 67, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Gino Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton.

Ron graduated from Wyoming Valley West in 1970 and held many jobs. He was one of the original workers at Berwick Power plant, a job he was proud of and loved. He also worked for Coca-Cola, the Westmoreland Club and the LCTA as a driver. In addition to his work, he also served as a sergeant in the Air Force.

Ron enjoyed his dogs, the outdoors and exercising. He believed in hard work and valued the power of an education. Ron was a good person as seen in his faith. He will be remembered with fondness.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, Leona and Robert Rowlands; and his brother, Robert Rowlands.

He is survived by his brother, Darrell Rowlands; his sister-in-law, Roberta Rowlands; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and a great-nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 17, 2019
