Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Hillman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Hillman Obituary
Ronald W. Hillman, 82, of Lake Twp., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

He was born in Nanticoke on Nov. 4, 1937, and was the son of the late Gomer and Sophie Schwartz Hillman.

Ronald graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1955 and received his master's degree in computer science from the University of Maryland. He retired as an administrator for the Baltimore, Md., Social Security office. Ronald enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator, his call sign was N3KGC.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Dorothy Harrington; son, Timothy Hillman; brothers, Raymond and Ralph Hillman; granddaughter, Cheyanna.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -