Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Ronda Jeschke Rosengrant


1970 - 2020
Ronda Jeschke Rosengrant Obituary
Ronda Jeschke Rosengrant, 49, of Swoyersville, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Pam Specialty Hospital after a long illness.

Born Sept. 28, 1970, in St. Joseph, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Ronald Jeschke and Isabel Pope Hoskins, Luzerne.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her five children, Paul, Tylerand Amanda Rosengrant; and Barry Gatley; and Gianna Lee; five grandchildren, Annabel, PJ, Maura, Clara and Adrian; also brothers, John, Michael and Paul; and sisters, Suzanne and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 12, 2020
