Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Rosalie A. Pretko

Rosalie A. Pretko Obituary
Rosalie A. Pretko, 78, a resident of Dallas, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Her beloved husband was the late Joseph G. Pretko, who passed away on June 16, 2017. Together, Joe and Rosalie shared 52 beautiful years of marriage.

Born June 8, 1941, in Luzerne, Rosalie was the daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Cimbak) Lugar.

Rosalie was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1959.

A homemaker most of her life, Rosalie devoted herself to tending to the daily needs of her loving family.

Rosalie enjoyed many things in life, especially sewing, crafting, and cooking for her family. Above all, her greatest enjoyment in life was being surrounded by her loved ones, and she will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, a caring mother, and an adoring grandmother.

Rosalie is survived by her daughter, Debbie Draus and her husband, Curt, Dallas; her son, Matthew Pretko and his wife, Lisa, Dallas; her grandchildren, Joseph Newton Pretko and Kimberly Pretko; her sister, Maryann Miko and her husband, Robert, Sheffield; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Rosalie's wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For additional information or to send the Pretko family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 3, 2019
