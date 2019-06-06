Home

Rosalie Danna Musto, 87, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at The Meadows Nursing Home, Dallas.

Born in Old Forge, she was a daughter of the late Frank P. and Lena Gentile Danna.

Rose was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1950, and worked most of her life in retail, retiring from JCPenny's.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Anthony Musto Sr.; sons, Robert and Anthony Musto Jr.; and a brother, Frank Danna.

She is survived by daughters, Sharon Sayre and her husband, Tom; and Elizabeth Dubiac and husband, Edward; grandchildren, Christine and her husband, Michael Delaney; Kevin and wife, Tila Walters; Anthony Musto III; Tom Sayre Jr.; and Kara Musto; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Kasey Delaney, Nyasha and Aliyah and Ailena Walters; and sisters, Anne Llewelyn and Adele Jones

Special thanks to Dr. Michael Kovalick and staff of Dallas Geisinger, 3rd floor nursing staff at the Meadows along with administration and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for caring for her in her final days.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2019
