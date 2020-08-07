Home

Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Parish
West Wyoming, PA
Rosalie Kazokas


1940 - 2020
Rosalie Kazokas Obituary

Rosalie Kazokas, 80, of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home.

Her beloved husband was the late Robert Kazokas, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2004.

Born June 10, 1940, in Kingston, Rosalie was the daughter of the late George and Steffie Cendrowski Kubash.

Rosalie was a graduate of Luzerne High School, Class of 1959. She was a faithful Catholic and a member of St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming.

Rosalie was a devoted homemaker most of her life and she lovingly tended to the needs of her home and family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marian Cieczko; and Dorothy Roche.

Rosalie is survived by her children, Lisa Howard, Tenn.; Diane Yocum, Wapwallopen; Mark Kazokas, Shavertown; and Kevin Kazokas, Forty-Fort; five grandsons, Thomas B. Howard IV, Tenn.; Ryan Kazokas, Swoyersville; Cameron Kazokas, Littleton, Colo.; Tyler Kazokas, Manheim; and Connor Kazokas, Shavertown; three great-grandchildren, Auden, Cooper and Nolan Kazokas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Parish, West Wyoming.

Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosalie's memory to St. Monica Parish, 363 West Eighth St., West Wyoming, PA 18644.


