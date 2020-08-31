Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosanne Cronauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosanne T. Cronauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosanne T. Cronauer Obituary

Rosanne T. Cronauer, 76, of Mountain Top, formerly of Harveys Lake, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home, with family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Manus F. and Rosanne McConlogue Mulherin and was a graduate of St. Leo's High School, Ashley, Class of 1962, and was a former member of St. Boniface Church, Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to her parents, Rosanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence Cronauer Jr.; brother, Jack Mulherin.

She is survived by her loving children, Theresa Cronauer and her companion, Mark Wasickanin, Wilkes-Barre; Clarence Cronauer III, Warrior Run; Brian Cronauer and his wife, Colleen, Mountain Top; five grandchildren, Courtney, Kelsey, Makayla, Benjamin, Landon; one great-grandchild, DJ; brother, Manus Mulherin and his wife, Hilda, Mountain Top; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until of Mass in the church.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -